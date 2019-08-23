Morgan Stanley Trims Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price to $17.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.32.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 466.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.