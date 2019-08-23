Morgan Stanley Trims AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $27.00

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXA Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AXA Equitable’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 99.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

