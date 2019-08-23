Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $215.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $19,615,656 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.