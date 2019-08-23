Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

MTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 158.90 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $581.48 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

