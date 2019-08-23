Mithril Ore (MORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $244,311.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $19.16 or 0.00184376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $244,311.00 and approximately $523.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00362017 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006933 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

