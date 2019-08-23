MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 1%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.18.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.