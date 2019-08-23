MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 1%

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.18.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

