Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 410 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $13,643,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.08. The stock had a trading volume of 212,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.39. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

