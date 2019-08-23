Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,851,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock remained flat at $$165.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.