Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 14,648 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

