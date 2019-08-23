Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $4.20 Million in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 298,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,617,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 268.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,578 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $15,063,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 860.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,329.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock remained flat at $$14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

