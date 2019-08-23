Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,849,000 after purchasing an additional 581,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock remained flat at $$188.89 during trading on Friday. 43,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

