Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 59,793 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 165,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 86,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares during the period.

RDIV remained flat at $$35.61 during midday trading on Friday. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,762. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

