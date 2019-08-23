Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.25, 2,246,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,584,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $834.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $1,577,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.