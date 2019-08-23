Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.25, 2,246,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,584,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $834.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $1,577,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.