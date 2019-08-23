Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.87 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, QBTC, TOPBTC and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.01859400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00068866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,404,349 coins and its circulating supply is 72,630,494 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.