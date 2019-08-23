MESG Market Cap Tops $880,398.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MESG has a total market capitalization of $880,398.00 and approximately $341,813.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last week, MESG has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00261212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.01308181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095299 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,183,045 tokens. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

