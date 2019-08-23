Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) recently:

8/14/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

8/13/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/13/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.34 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

