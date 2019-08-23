Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,130 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NYSE PM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.17. 1,392,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,191. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.