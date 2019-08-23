Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,620,000 after purchasing an additional 487,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $182.94. 5,063,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,637,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

