Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $107.05. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

