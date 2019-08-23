Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. 293,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,875. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.