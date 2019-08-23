Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 2,346 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 259,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

MRK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

