Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) Trading Up 2%

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, approximately 3,160 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20.

About Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

