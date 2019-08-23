Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

