Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 57,327 MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,874,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 70.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,907,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,076 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter worth $7,564,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 87.5% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 884,587 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,256,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 713,543 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.54. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

