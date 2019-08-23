Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

