Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $122.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $214,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

