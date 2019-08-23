Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $122.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $214,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
