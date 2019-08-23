MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 10% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Kryptono and Coinsuper. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $1.74 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.04882232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,395,360,095 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kryptono, IDEX, Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

