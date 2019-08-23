Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 9,794 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 7.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $88,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

