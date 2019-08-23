Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Invests $274,000 in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Electronics For Imaging accounts for 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Shares of Electronics For Imaging stock remained flat at $$36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,848.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $38.33.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Electronics For Imaging Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.