Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 290,995 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290,995 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $99,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 75.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,902.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. 27,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,982. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

