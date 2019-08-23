Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.80 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Allegion worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 228.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,697. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

