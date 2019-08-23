Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $217.30 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $217,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Linde by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.40. 565,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

