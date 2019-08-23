Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $121.74 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of ANSYS worth $121,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in ANSYS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $211.82. 182,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

