Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,218 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.42% of AMETEK worth $293,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,385. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

