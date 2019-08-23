Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Shaw Communications worth $177,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

