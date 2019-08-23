Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 174,332 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,332 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 1,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TriMas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

TRS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriMas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

