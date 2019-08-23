MASTERNET Price Tops $0.0005 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MASTERNET has a market cap of $15,792.00 and approximately $496.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00261077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.01308603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

