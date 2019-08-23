Mastercraft Boat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 420 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 612% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

MCFT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 628.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 564,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 487,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

