Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 698,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Marcus by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Marcus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

