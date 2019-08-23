Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 262,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,102,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,695. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

