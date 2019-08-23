Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 55,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 42,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $111.02. 269,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,016. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.99.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.