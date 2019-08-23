Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 153,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 511,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,623,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $200,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,730.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $928.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

