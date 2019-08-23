Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

ACN traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,657. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

