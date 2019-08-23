Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 10,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

