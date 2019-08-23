Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

MANT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mantech International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

