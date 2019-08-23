Magnet (MAG) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Magnet has a total market cap of $92,696.00 and $3.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

