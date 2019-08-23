MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.92

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $16.63. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 198,126 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -306.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 250.21 and a current ratio of 251.72.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,744,320. Also, Director Richard Mark Colterjohn sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.72, for a total value of C$73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,656.32. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,517 in the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

