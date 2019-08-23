Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Given a $350.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) received a $350.00 price objective from Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

Shares of MSG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.66. 26,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,487. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $240.33 and a 1-year high of $317.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 543.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day moving average of $293.32.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

