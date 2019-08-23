Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,359,000 after purchasing an additional 355,028 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

