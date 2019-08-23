Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 3.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.73. 48,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,368. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,246 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

